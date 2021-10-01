Iberia Parish Sheriff Office searches for missing teen
Iberia Parish Sheriff Office is requesting assistance in locating 16-year-old Valerie Boudreaux.
She was last seen at her residence on Wenesday, Sepetember 29 at 9 P.M, they say.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Valerie Boudreaux are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.
