Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish Sheriff Office searches for missing teen

By KATC News
 4 days ago
Iberia Parish Sheriff Office is requesting assistance in locating 16-year-old Valerie Boudreaux.

She was last seen at her residence on Wenesday, Sepetember 29 at 9 P.M, they say.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Valerie Boudreaux are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

