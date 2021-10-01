Dr. Jessica Johnson: A sign from God in Lima

Have you ever felt that God was speaking directly to you while you were taking a brisk, afternoon walk or driving on a sunny day with fluffy clouds etched in the sky? I felt a unique, divine tug in my spirit a few weeks ago as I was leaving the Ohio State Lima campus when I saw a black and white billboard sign on Harding Road with these motivational words: “Keep praying, keep hoping, I’m coming” — God. God always knows how to pour into your soul when you need to be uplifted, and I’m sure that many people who have seen this sign as they’ve driven by received encouragement, especially if they are enduring a difficult season in their lives.