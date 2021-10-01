Intersection of Airline Hwy and Goodwood Blvd to be closed this weekend, expect detours

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The intersection of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard will be closed this weekend for drainage repairs. The closure will be from Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., according to the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage. On Saturday, the eastbound approach will be closed and on Sunday, the westbound approach will be closed.