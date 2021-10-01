Overwatch League 2022 Offseason Roster and Free Agent Tracker

As the Overwatch League ends its fourth season, many teams will be looking to make moves in order to either completely rebuild or bolster their team for 2022. This is especially true with the game moving over to Overwatch 2. With 20 different teams and over 200 potential players in the Overwatch League it is hard to track what every team and player is doing. Luckily, The Game Haus is here to help with our Overwatch League 2022 Offseason Tracker for Teams and Free Agents.