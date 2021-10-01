Texas AG Wants Local Governments To Sign Onto $26 Billion Opioid Settlement
It’s time for the week that was in Texas politics with James Barragán, political reporter for The Texas Tribune. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling on local governments in the state to sign on to a $26 billion legal settlement over the opioid epidemic. Texas could see $1.5 billion of that money if enough cities join in, with those funds used for the response to the opioid crisis.www.texasstandard.org
