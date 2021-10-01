CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Texas AG Wants Local Governments To Sign Onto $26 Billion Opioid Settlement

By Alexandra Hart
texasstandard.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for the week that was in Texas politics with James Barragán, political reporter for The Texas Tribune. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling on local governments in the state to sign on to a $26 billion legal settlement over the opioid epidemic. Texas could see $1.5 billion of that money if enough cities join in, with those funds used for the response to the opioid crisis.

www.texasstandard.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Editorial: Ohio's opioid crisis is a local crisis

The opioid crisis, which continues to hammer Ohio particularly hard, has always been a personal crisis and a community crisis. It has affected thousands of Ohio families on a personal level and it has strained the resources of our community social service agencies and local governments. That’s why it is important that the state direct as much funding from legal settlements from opioid drugmakers as possible to the local level.
OHIO STATE
Reason.com

Most Opioid Settlement Funds Aren't Going to Addiction Services

Attorneys general from across the country reacted to the opioid crisis by taking big pharmaceutical companies to court. The fund they won, they promised, would be spent on addiction services, thus working to end the crisis. "This settlement helps hold these companies accountable for their role in contributing to the opioid epidemic and will provide Floridians struggling with opioid addiction the services they need to recover," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared in July, after agreeing to a massive settlement with the McKesson Corporation.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KFVS12

Mo. AG hosts opioid settlement roundtable in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a stop in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning, September 27 to host a roundtable discussion on the recent opioid settlement. The meeting was held at the Gibson Center at 11 a.m. Several Heartland behavioral health, recovery, law enforcement and...
MISSOURI STATE
philadelphiaweekly.com

Need should drive opioid settlement

The urgency of solving the opioid crisis is apparent. Americans are wasting away because of this scourge. Funds to remediate this blight are available by a settlement between pharmaceutical companies and state, as well as, local governments. But some are delaying settlement. The pharmaceutical companies that have profited from the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Union Leader

New Hampshire joins $21B opioid settlement

New Hampshire’s attorney general has opted into the $21 billion settlement with three makers of opioid painkillers, to help compensate for the effects of the opioid epidemic. The settlement — with drug makers McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen — was announced in July. North Carolina’s attorney general led...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Complex

Cherokee Nation Agrees to $75 Million Opioid Settlement With Drug Companies

The Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, which has more than 390,000 citizens, has agreed on a $75 million settlement with the country’s three largest drug distributors, a groundbreaking deal that’s the first of its kind to ever be made with a tribal government. As reported by NPR, the deal was made...
ECONOMY
haysfreepress.com

Kyle approves $52k opioid settlement

Kyle will soon join other cities across Texas that are receiving money from a $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement. During the city council meeting on Sept. 21, Kyle City Council unanimously approved to settle for the city’s allocated $51,835. Opioid manufacturer Johnson and Johnson, along with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal...
KYLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Governor Abbott Signs Anti-Smuggling Bill, Meets With Local Texas Officials

Governor Greg Abbott will meet with local officials and sign Senate Bill 576 into law in McAllen on Wednesday. Abbott will be joined by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Representative JM Lozano, and McAllen city officials, as well as law enforcement, judicial, and other local officials from the Rio Grande Valley.
TEXAS STATE
Keene Sentinel

Cheshire County to join state in national opioid settlement

Cheshire County plans to join New Hampshire in a $21 billion national opioid settlement with three major drug companies after the state announced its own intention to join Tuesday night and invited dozens of municipalities to follow suit. Keene is mulling the matter over, according to the city attorney. “This...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Dallas#Texas Ag#The Texas Tribune#Texasstandard Org#Kut Org
KTUL

'We achieved justice': Cherokee Nation reaches settlement in opioid case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has reached a settlement for $75 million with three of the country's largest drug manufacturers saying the opioid crisis disproportionately impacted members of the tribe. In 2017, the Cherokee Nation filed a lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson for the immense amounts...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Cherokee Nation Announces $75M Settlement In Opioid Lawsuit

The Cherokee Nation has reached a settlement in its ongoing lawsuit against three opioid manufacturers. The Cherokee Nation accuses Amerisource Bergen, McKesson, and Cardinal Health of flooding the market with opioids which contributed to the addiction crisis. The exact terms of the settlement have not yet been announced but will...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Tulsa World

Opinion: Historic legal settlement with opioid distributors is major step to curbing epidemic

For two decades, the opioid epidemic has plagued the Cherokee Nation. In recent years, hundreds of millions of prescription opioids were sold at the wholesale or retail level within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The epidemic affects even our youngest citizens with many Cherokee babies being born addicted to opioids and, all too often, needing placement in our foster system. Cherokee families were torn apart before they even had a chance to be whole, putting the very future of the Cherokee Nation at risk.
LAW
Washington Missourian

County weighing multiple opioid settlement options

Franklin County is still fighting its own lawsuit against opioid makers, distributors and prescribers, but discussions also are being held about joining a settlement effort led by state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. While the other 20 counties the law firm of Carey Danis & Lowe are representing are still having...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy