Atlanta, GA

Two found guilty in 2017 underage pimping case

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lawrenceville man and Atlanta woman have been found guilty in an underage sex trafficking case for which they were first arrested four years ago. Keron Owen Hamilton and Meyetta King-Brown were charged with transporting a 16-year-old girl to a Cumberland motel. The girl would later tell investigators Hamilton had brought her to the hotel for the purpose of her exchanging sexual acts for money, which Hamilton would then take from her.

uncanny wisdom
3d ago

As the BIBLE says: "we are in a spiritual warfare against principalities and UNSEEN things."People who have no knowledge of God and no spirituality in their lives are subject to do anything without giving it a second thought! They have NO conscience when it comes to taking advantage of or harming others! They don't even care about themselves!! A jail, a prison cell, or a grave awaits them!!

