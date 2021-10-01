Two found guilty in 2017 underage pimping case
A Lawrenceville man and Atlanta woman have been found guilty in an underage sex trafficking case for which they were first arrested four years ago. Keron Owen Hamilton and Meyetta King-Brown were charged with transporting a 16-year-old girl to a Cumberland motel. The girl would later tell investigators Hamilton had brought her to the hotel for the purpose of her exchanging sexual acts for money, which Hamilton would then take from her.www.mdjonline.com
