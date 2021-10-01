CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepy Eye, MN

Trinity Lutheran Church welcomes Pastor Tim Mason

Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye welcomed a new pastor this month. Pastor Tim Mason arrived in Sleepy Eye a couple weeks ago, after a cross country drive from his home in the San Diego, California area, accompanied by his dog Brewski. On Sunday, Sept. 26, the congregation celebrated Pastor Tim's installation as their pastor and he is happily ensconced in his church office and the parsonage (despite his belongings still on a truck somewhere between California and Sleepy Eye when we met last week.)

