Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green Joining Xfinity Exclusive Livestream Event
Not only is Halloween Kills set to be unleashed in theaters in two weeks, but fans will also be able to check out the latest Michael Myers sequel streaming on Peacock. To add even more excitement ahead of the upcoming debut, Xfinity Rewards members will have the opportunity to watch an exclusive livestream event featuring star Jamie Lee Curtis, director and co-writer David Gordon Green, and producer Jason Blum. The event will debut on October 5th at 8 p.m. ET, with the conversation being hosted by filmmaker Mick Garris. Halloween Kills lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th.comicbook.com
Comments / 0