CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hummelstown, PA

Reward Offered For PA Arsonist Wanted For Setting Grieving Parents’ Home On Fire

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A couple in Dauphin County was awoken when an arsonist set their porch on fire in spring 2020, according to Hummelstown police.

Police were called to the home at 41 North Walnut Street for a structure fire on May 8, 2020 at 3:51 a.m.

Police officers and firefighters arrived at the home to find the front porch ablaze.

The fire and efforts to put it out, left the home with “substantial damage to the structure,” police say.

The homeowners’ daughter, Jennifer Gates, has taken to social media to share the story in hope of locating the arsonist.

An accelerant was used, according to her posts.

On a personal note, she added that her parents had a difficult year, “2020 was a very difficult one for my parents beginning with the death of their son followed closely by this fire which displaced them from their home.”

Security video from a neighbor’s home shows someone walking eastbound on the south sidewalk of West Second Street at 3:34 a.m.

The person then crosses Walnut Street to the front sidewalk of 41 North Walnut Street and is blocked from camera view by the residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IwM2_0cEPazOT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cyrpg_0cEPazOT00

There is “a significant thermal flash from the front of 41 North Walnut Street (and) a person quickly walks from the sidewalk area directly in front of the address across North Walnut Street and west down West Second street,” according to a statement released by police on Friday.

Hummelstown Borough Police Department and Dauphin County Arson Investigation Unit continue to investigate.

Hummelstown Police are seeking information related to the arson and the identification of the suspect.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous tips can be submitted here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hummelstown, PA
Daily Voice

6 Nabbed In Pompton River Clam-Harvesting Operation

Six people were nabbed in a high-volume clam harvesting operation on the Pompton River, authorities said.New Jersey Conservation Lt. Sutton witnessed a man and woman actively harvesting clams during an August 2 patrol in Pequannock Township, the department said in a release Monday.The pair were ask…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Firefighters#Grieving#Camera#Hummelstown Police
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Alleged Harrisburg Drag Racing Crash ID-ED

A 23-year-old Highspire man was killed in an alleged drag racing crash on Friday night, according to police.Jose Alcantar crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m.Alcantar's community is rallying for his family. A family friend, Viviana Melendrez…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Man Hospitalized Following Late-Night Stabbing In Easton

Police are seeking information after a Monday night stabbing in Easton sent a man to the hospital.Officers responding to the stabbing report near the 600 block of Pearl Street found a wounded 18-year-old man just after 10:45 p.m., Easton Police said.The victim told officers that he had been stabbed…
EASTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Bodies ID'd In 'Targeted Attack' On Jersey Shore

Authorities have released the names of the victims found dead on the Jersey Shore. John Enders, 87, of Surf City, and Francoise Pitoy, 75, of Manchester, were found dead by Surf City police at a residence on North 7th Street on Sunday, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.Prosecutor Bradley D.…
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Bucks County Authorities Probe Suicide In Warminster

Authorities in Bucks County were investigating a death in Warminster Tuesday morning.The death, which was initially reported as suspicious, was later determined to be a suicide, according to a spokesperson with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.Investigators had been at the scene in the 9…
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
137K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy