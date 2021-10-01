CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing Promotion Producer - Part Time

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtJdJ_0cEPavrZ00 KTRK-TV, is looking for a Marketing Promotion Producer (Part Time). We need a brilliant ideas person with the ability to conceptualize and create clean, contemporary, yet attention-grabbing work.

Responsibilities:

This individual's primary role will be to help create compelling multi-platform promos and promotional elements for a variety of content

Ideal candidate will use their strong promotional writing/shooting/editing and graphic skill to help ABC13 grow its audience on all platforms

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum 1 year in television news promotion or digital content production

Hands-on experience in creating, publishing and optimizing content on both linear and non-linear platforms

Preferred Qualifications:

Serious candidates must be able to work in a deadline intensive environment

Experience editing on Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro

Knowledge and experience shooting video with DSLR cameras

Flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change

Required Education:

High school diploma

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 866390BR. .

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

