Marketing Promotion Producer - Part Time
KTRK-TV, is looking for a Marketing Promotion Producer (Part Time). We need a brilliant ideas person with the ability to conceptualize and create clean, contemporary, yet attention-grabbing work. Responsibilities: This individual's primary role will be to help create compelling multi-platform promos and promotional elements for a variety of content Ideal candidate will use their strong promotional writing/shooting/editing and graphic skill to help ABC13 grow its audience on all platforms Basic Qualifications: Minimum 1 year in television news promotion or digital content production Hands-on experience in creating, publishing and optimizing content on both linear and non-linear platforms Preferred Qualifications: Serious candidates must be able to work in a deadline intensive environment Experience editing on Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro Knowledge and experience shooting video with DSLR cameras Flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change Required Education: High school diploma To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 866390BR. . Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
