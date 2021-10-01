Miami-Dade Now Offering Pfizer Booster Shot To First Responders, Health Care Workers, Others

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In addition to people over 65 or those with underlying medical conditions, Miami-Dade County is now offering the Pfizer booster to first responders and health care workers.

Also, eligible to receive the booster shot, are: Food and agriculrure workers, corrections workers and inmates, public transit workers, grocery store workers and residents of homeless shelters.

To be eligible you must be 18 and received your second pfizer shot six months ago.