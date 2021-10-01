HBCU professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
Dr. Aqeel Dix is a professor at Lincoln University, an HBCU in Pennsylvania. In 2020, his student Imani Lamarr had just returned to her studies after taking a semester off to have a baby. Lamarr's son, Christopher, had spent months in the NICU and she had considered not coming back to school to care for her baby. With the support of her family, however, she decided to go back to college. https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
