Hair Care

Black NAPS provides a safe place for women to embrace their natural locks

 4 days ago

In 2010, Ariane Williams started her natural hair journey when her hair started breaking from the relaxers she was using.

She realized there weren't many resources or information geared toward black women to learn how to care for and style their natural hair, so she started Black NAPS.

Black NAPS stands for Black Natural and Proud Sistas.

The website started as a blog, providing women with information on how to care for their hair and keep it healthy and strong. It quickly grew into a marketplace, giving a platform for independent, black-owned companies to sell their natural hair care products.

Williams says the website is not only a resource for women to find a product that will benefit the health of their hair, but also a place for women to learn and embrace their natural locks.

For more visit: Naturalandproud.com/

