Two Albany County residents die of COVID-19; ICU number highest since February

ALBANY — Two county residents in their 70s died of COVID-19 from Thursday to Friday bringing the total death toll to 406 since the pandemic took hold in March, 2020.

And, the number of residents being treated for the virus in the ICU grew by two to 13, the largest number since February, said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 28,937 to date, with 110 new positive cases from Thursday to Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is up to 92. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is down to 3.8 percent on Friday and the Capital District’s average rate remained at 3.7 percent.

The number of county residents under mandatory quarantine increased to 934 from 910. So far 90,442 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,372 of them had tested positive and recovered — an increase of 94 additional recoveries.

There were five new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are now a total of 38 county residents currently hospitalized with COVID — a net increase of one from Thursday.

“Hospitalizations continue to trend upwards and we now have the most county residents in ICU’s with the virus since Feb. 14.This is especially concerning given the strain currently on hospital systems due to the shortage of healthcare workers,” McCoy said. “We need to do more to prevent new infections and hospitalizations to ease the burden on our hospitals to the extent possible. That means getting more people vaccinated, getting boosters out and into arms, wearing masks indoors and at large gatherings, and coughing and sneezing into our elbows.”

As of Thursday, 71.5 percent of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 65.6 percent have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and older population is now up to 82.6 percent.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website here.

Albany County will deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green St.