Dow surges nearly 500 points as Merck's experimental COVID drug delivers dose of optimism but stocks register weekly losses

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
U.S. stock indexes closed solidly higher Friday, with some of the upbeat mood on Wall Street to start October and the fourth quarter being attributed to an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co. that has shown in trials that it helps prevent high-risk people early in the course of the disease from becoming seriously ill and dying. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% to 34,326, with gains in Visa , Microsoft Corp. , Walt Disney & Co. and American Express Co. helping power the gains for the price-weighted index, along with Merck. The...

