CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Island, IL

Shots And Giggles Returns To Rock Island’s Speakeasy Saturday Night

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Speakeasy is happy to welcome back the popular adult improv comedy show SHOTS ‘N’ GIGGLES at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2! “The audience at our performance in March was amazing! The energy in the room was unbelievable and the performers were feeding off that the entire night” said Brett Hitchcock director of audience development. “It was similar to when the show was performed by The Blacklist a number of years ago which, at the time, was the most popular adult improv comedy show in town.”

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Righteous Brothers Adler Theatre Concert Rescheduled To April 2022

The Righteous Brothers show scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Adler Theatre has been postponed. The rescheduled date is Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. No action is required at this time. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. For ticket inquiries, please call the Adler Theatre at 563-326-8500.
PERFORMING ARTS
QuadCities.com

Quad City Symphony Orchestra Returns To Welcome A Full Audience This Weekend

It’s fitting that the last Quad City Symphony Orchestra performance before the Covid shutdown was Verdi’s Requiem, a piece written in memory of a dear friend. The first Masterworks program to welcome a full-capacity audience since then (Oct. 2-3, 2021) will feature the classic Dvorak “New World” Symphony. It’s a whole new world for sure, as the pandemic lingers on.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Avey Grouws Band Playing Record Release Gig For ‘Tell Tale Heart’ TONIGHT!

Avey Grouws Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport, to promote the release of their new album, “Tell Tale Heart.”. The band (JENI GROUWS – vocals/songwriter, CHRIS AVEY – guitar/songwriter, BRYAN WEST – drums, RANDY LEASMAN – bass and NICK VASQUEZ – keyboards) recorded their sophomore release earlier this year in Nashville at East Iris Studios and The Purple House.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Entertainment
QuadCities.com

Looking For A New Doggie? Meet Our Pet Of The Week!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday! Here’s this week’s pet…. Hello, I’m Lady Bug! I’m an Australian Shepherd mix ready to fly my way into your...
MILAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improv Comedy#Speakeasy#Alcohol#The Comics Buyers Guide#Arimathean
QuadCities.com

‘Rent’ Due At Davenport’s Adler Theatre This Weekend

Davenport, IA (Monday, August 16, 2021) The producers of the RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport are available in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.) and online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $83, $55.50 and $40.50.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
QuadCities.com

‘Disenchanted’ Enchanting Audiences At Circa ’21

“Disenchanted!” runs through Nov. 6 and has scheduled performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:45 p.m., Sundays at 5:45 p.m., and Wednesday matinées at 1:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $56.55 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $49.73 for the plated-lunch matinées. Reservations are available through the Circa ’21...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Trivia Night Live Is Live At Bettendorf’s Tangled Wood TONIGHT!

Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

NEW CONCERT ALERT: Jeff Dunham Coming To Moline’s TaxSlayer Center

Jeff Dunham will bring his Seriously Tour to Moline‘s TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 4 at 10 am. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

“Little Shop” a Big, Boisterous, Beautiful Hit at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre

Before composer Alan Menken (now 72 and an eight-time Oscar winner) became a Disney juggernaut (penning such scores as “The Little. Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” Aladdin,” “Newsies,” “Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Enchanted”), he wrote the downright delightful, infectious music for “Little Shop of Horrors,” which opened in 1982 and became the highest-grossing Off-Broadway show of all time.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy