Friday Night Blitz: League play heats up as calendar flips to October

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fall is in the air as the high school football season enters week 4.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz , Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Bishop Hendricken vs. Catholic Memorial .

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Home Away Time Code Bishop Hendricken – 28 Catholic Memorial – 55 0:31 South Kingstown – 13 Central – 12 1:28 North Kingstown – 17 East Providence – 0 2:00 Cranston East – 6 Portsmouth – 42 2:26 East Greenwich – 7 Woonsocket – 12 2:48 Mount Hope – 7 Westerly – 28 3:20 Rogers – 12 Coventry – 38 3:53 Johnston – 18 Narragansett – 43 4:30 Pilgrim – 55 North Smithfield/MSC – 13 5:15 North Providence – 7 Juanita/PCD/Wheeler – 0 5:48 Scituate – 2 Davie’s Career & Tech – 20 6:18 *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

* Tolman vs. Classical has been postponed due to COVID.

Massachusetts

Home Away Time Code North Attleboro – 48 Canton – 8 7:35 Attleboro – 0 Milford – 28 8:10 Falmouth – 28 New Bedford – 42 N/A Fairhaven – 42 Sharon – 14 N/A Dighton-Rehoboth – 26 Greater NB RVT – 27 N/A Taunton – 21 King Phillip – 30 N/A Durfee – 28 Barnstable – 42 N/A Dartmouth – 16 Apponequet – 13 N/A *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday:

Toll Gate vs. Middletown – noon

Central Falls/BVP vs. Chariho – noon

Hope vs. Ponaganset – 1:30 p.m.

Burrillville vs. Cranston West – 2 p.m.

St. Raphael vs. West Warwick – 2 p.m.

La Salle vs. Marshfield – 2 p.m.

Moses Brown vs. Lincoln – 3:30 p.m.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com .

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

