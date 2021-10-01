CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Friday Night Blitz: League play heats up as calendar flips to October

By 12 Sports
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnwFE_0cEPYfyv00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fall is in the air as the high school football season enters week 4.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz , Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Bishop Hendricken vs. Catholic Memorial .

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Home Away Time Code
Bishop Hendricken – 28 Catholic Memorial – 55 0:31
South Kingstown – 13 Central – 12 1:28
North Kingstown – 17 East Providence – 0 2:00
Cranston East – 6 Portsmouth – 42 2:26
East Greenwich – 7 Woonsocket – 12 2:48
Mount Hope – 7 Westerly – 28 3:20
Rogers – 12 Coventry – 38 3:53
Johnston – 18 Narragansett – 43 4:30
Pilgrim – 55 North Smithfield/MSC – 13 5:15
North Providence – 7 Juanita/PCD/Wheeler – 0 5:48
Scituate – 2 Davie’s Career & Tech – 20 6:18
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

* Tolman vs. Classical has been postponed due to COVID.

Massachusetts

Home Away Time Code
North Attleboro – 48 Canton – 8 7:35
Attleboro – 0 Milford – 28 8:10
Falmouth – 28 New Bedford – 42 N/A
Fairhaven – 42 Sharon – 14 N/A
Dighton-Rehoboth – 26 Greater NB RVT – 27 N/A
Taunton – 21 King Phillip – 30 N/A
Durfee – 28 Barnstable – 42 N/A
Dartmouth – 16 Apponequet – 13 N/A
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday:

  • Toll Gate vs. Middletown – noon
  • Central Falls/BVP vs. Chariho – noon
  • Hope vs. Ponaganset – 1:30 p.m.
  • Burrillville vs. Cranston West – 2 p.m.
  • St. Raphael vs. West Warwick – 2 p.m.
  • La Salle vs. Marshfield – 2 p.m.
  • Moses Brown vs. Lincoln – 3:30 p.m.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com .

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

WPRI 12 News

URI football 4-0 for first time since 2001

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island football team achieved something Saturday that they have not done since 2001. The Rams are off to a 4-0 start, and the fourth win did not come easy. URI hosted CAA rival Stony Brook at Meade Stadium Saturday afternoon and it was a battle all the way […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WPRI 12 News

NEN Game Picks: Buccaneers at Patriots

(WPRI) – The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for the most anticipated game of the year between the Buccaneers and Patriots. The Pats are heavy underdogs. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
NFL
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire to celebrate 50 Years of Women at Providence College

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College is celebrating its 50 Years of Women at P.C. with a ceremony at WaterFire this evening. The college will commemorate the first female class admitted to the college back in 1971 and will highlight the women of academics, athletics, and administration. The evening will feature a special performance by […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
