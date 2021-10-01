CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Righteous Gemstones’: HBO Unveils a Season 2 First Look & Teases Premiere

By Meaghan Darwish TV Insider
FOX 28 Spokane
 4 days ago

HBO is giving viewers their first look at the second season of its hit comedy The Righteous Gemstones. Along with unveiling some new images featuring series stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, and Cassidy Freeman among others, HBO is also teasing when the show will make its return. Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones will officially debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max sometime this winter, which means it could arrive at the end of this year or early in 2022.

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Claws: Season Four; TNT Sets Premiere Date and Teases Final Season (Watch)

Claws is finally returning for its fourth and final season to TNT, and the cable channel has released a teaser and announced a December return date for the comedy-drama series. Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Harold Perrineau, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jason Antoon, Kevin Rankin, Jack Kesy, Jimmy Jean-Louis,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
Person
Eric Andre
Person
Skyler Gisondo
Person
Jason Schwartzman
Person
Jody Hill
Person
Kevin Barnett
Person
Walton Goggins
Person
Eric Roberts
Person
Cassidy Freeman
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
Adam Devine
Person
Brandon James
Person
John Goodman
Alt 101.7

Netflix Unveils ‘The Sandman’ Series First Look

Long regarded as one of the greatest comics series in history, The Sandman is finally getting a long-awaited — and long-attempted — adaptation when Netflix brings it to television in a brand new series. For decades since it debuted in the late 1980s, people have been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, primarily as movie. Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary worked on a version for a few years and about a decade ago David S. Goyer was involved in a totally different project based on the series, which would have starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the title character. That never happened either. Supposedly, some of these Sandman movie projects were so dire they turned Gaiman off from working on anything at DC Comics involving its characters for years.
TV & VIDEOS
lincolnnewsnow.com

Netflix Confirms ‘Sexy Beasts’ Season 2 Premiere Date, First Look Images

The strangest dating show on television is back and beastier than ever this October as six new singles are welcomed to the weird world of costumed speed dating. Sexy Beasts returns to Netflix for a second season on October 7, and eager viewers can get a sneak peek (see below) at some of the costumes on display this season. The new “beasts” include a buck-toothed cat, a goblin with a mohawk, a hairy pig creature, and what looks to be a zombie-like figure with its brain on display.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

How That ‘Many Saints’ Narration Twist Redefines the Relationship at the Heart of ‘The Sopranos’

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “The Sopranos” and “The Many Saints of Newark.”] Christopher Moltisanti haunts Alan Taylor’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” and not just in name (you don’t need to be too familiar with Italian to realize that “Many Saints” translates to “Moltisanti”) but in actual spirit. The film literally opens in a New Jersey graveyard, one filled with headstones boasting the names of families familiar to any seasoned “Sopranos” watcher, before settling on a discomfitingly familiar face, forever imposed on his own gravestone: Christopher Moltisanti, AKA Chrissy, the son of Dickie Moltisanti, who serves...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Righteous Gemstones
Popculture

Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Releases First Look Trailer With Premiere Date at TUDUM

C'est si bon! Love is in the air thanks to the sophomore season of Emily in Paris arriving sooner than we realized! During Netflix's first-ever online global event, TUDUM, the romantic comedy revealed its Season 2 first look with a teaser trailer and premiere date. Looking to drop 10 new episodes of the Darren Star-created, award-nominated series in just a matter of time, Emily in Paris Season 2 will premiere Dec. 22, 2021.
TV SERIES
People

Netflix Unveils First-Look Photos of Emily in Paris' Upcoming Second Season — See the Pics!

On Thursday, Netflix released nine exciting new photos from the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris. In a first look at the new season, which is set to hit the streamer on an undisclosed date later this year, fans see Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) continuing to live her best life in France, and also get a glimpse at some of the iconic fashion moments that the show is known for.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix’s Tudum Event Teases First-Look at Fourth and Final Season of ‘Ozark’

Fans of the crime drama series, Ozark, rejoiced this past Saturday as Netflix teased the first footage of the long-delayed fourth season, via Consequence. The new teaser trailer was part of Netflix’s inaugural Tudum Event, a virtual showcase of their upcoming content spanning television, film, and animation. You can check out the teaser below.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Bridgerton Season 2: First Trailer Teases New Love Story, Premiere Date

Netflix's biggest series ever is closing in on a comeback. The streamer on Saturday dropped a first-look at Bridgerton Season 2, and it's everything we hoped it would be. Simone Ashley (Sex Education) was announced as the female lead for the second season, to star opposite Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
gamepur.com

HBO reveals first look at Joel and Ellie from The Last Of Us series

HBO has posted a single frame from its upcoming The Last Of Us series just one day after The Last Of Us Day. The frame has attracted a lot of attention because it shows the two characters looking almost exactly as they do in the game. Naughty Dog co-president Niel...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Money Heist teases a fiery finale in first look at final episodes

Money Heist has teased its fiery conclusion with a first look at its eagerly anticipated final episodes. Earlier this year, the Spanish crime drama – which is also known as La Casa De Papel – revealed that it would be releasing its fifth outing in two parts: Volume 1 on September 3, which has, of course, been and gone, and Volume 2 on December 3.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Netflix Unveils Premiere Dates And First Looks For Big Mouth S5 , Inside Job, and Arcane

Along with a slew of anime, Netflix served up a number of other interesting details for adult animation coming to the streaming service coming soon. Along with the announcement that The Witcher is getting yet another anime film, Netflix has also announced premiere dates for Big Mouth season five which sounds like it’s got a back-door pilot for the upcoming Human Resources spin-off, Inside Job, and Arcane. Get full previews below:
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in October and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Colin in Black and White” (available October 29) Why Should I Watch? Wow, where to begin? I guess you have to start with the man himself, Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback who shined a spotlight on police brutality and systemic oppression through protest serves as co-creator and onscreen narrator in his six-part coming-of-age story. Then there’s Ava DuVernay — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “Selma” and “When They See Us” handles co-creator, executive producer, and pilot director duties (and she also directs all of Kaepernick’s present-day scenes). Jaden Michael will play Young Colin, and really, that sums up all you...
NFL
TV Fanatic

Tiger King Season 2 Premieres This Fall on Netflix -- First Look!

Netflix is taking viewers back to the world of Tiger King. The streamer on Thursday dropped a teaser for the highly-anticipated follow-up to one of the biggest shows in the history of the streaming service. The series is set to return sometime in the fall, but a definite date is...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy