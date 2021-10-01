‘The Righteous Gemstones’: HBO Unveils a Season 2 First Look & Teases Premiere

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.

