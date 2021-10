With Terry Rozier’s four-year, $97 million max extension in the books and Miles Bridges’ impending Restricted free agency next offseason, the Charlotte Hornets have committed their cap space for the foreseeable future into the current core. Rozier definitely earned his big payday after two straight career seasons as a Hornet, and Gordon Hayward when healthy is a great player who has many elite nights in him in any given season, but LaMelo Ball falling to the Hornets with the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and immediately being as good as he is, with the potential to be a premier player in the NBA, raises the question about the supporting pieces that share the same timeline as him.

