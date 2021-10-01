CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Former Michigan State basketball F Marquise Gray named head basketball coach at Flint Beecher

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IomCQ_0cEPXTNI00

Marquise Gray was an integral part of Tom Izzo’s Michigan State teams during the mid-2000s. Gray appeared in 138 games and starting in 50 of those from 2005-2009.

As a senior, Gray helped lead Michigan State to the 2009 Final Four, and now he will be given the opportunity to lead his own team.

Gray has been promoted and given the role as head basketball coach at Flint Beecher High School. Gray was an all-state athlete at Beecher before his time in East Lansing.

Spartan fans will be wishing Gray the best of luck as he embarks on his journey as a basketball coach.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Saturday Night’s Win

After two-straight near misses against ranked opponents, Nebraska dominated Northwestern on Saturday night. It was an encouraging performance for the Huskers and head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska jumped on the outmanned Wildcats right from the start, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Huskers later led 35-7 at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Frederick News-Post

FCC names Whiten as new men's basketball coach

Darryl Whiten is ready to begin the next chapter of his Frederick basketball life. Whiten, who was an all-county player for Frederick High School before launching a coaching career in the county that has spanned almost 30 years, is the new men’s basketball coach at Frederick Community College, the school announced Monday.
FREDERICK, MD
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State announces men’s and women’s basketball open practice for fans

College basketball season is so close you can almost taste it. In fact, practices can officially start the end of next week as the calendar flips the page into October! With that in mind, the annual open practice the Michigan State Spartans hold has been officially announced, though the time is slightly different this year than fans may remember.
MICHIGAN STATE
moraviansports.com

Moravian Names Mike Frew '02 as Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach for 2021-22 Season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Moravian University has named Mike Frew '02 as Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach for the 2021-22 season effective immediately. "I am pleased to announce Mike Frew as the Interim Head Coach of our Men's Basketball team," stated Director of Athletics & Head Women's Basketball Coach Mary Beth Spirk. "I knew Mike as a student-athlete and have seen him over the past 19 years grow into a leader and excellent mentor and coach of young people. He is the perfect fit for our team at this time. Mike is a proven recruiter, a tremendous motivator, and an established coach. I am quite confident that Mike will be successful on and off the court this season. I look forward to working with Mike on a daily basis."
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Beecher High School#Spartan
brookdalecc.edu

Brookdale’s 2013 Alumni & Basketball Standout Named Head Coach

2013 Basketball National Champion Valentino Thompson Hired As Semi-Pro Head Coach. 2013 alumni and member of Brookdale’s first-ever NJCAA Division III National Championship basketball team, Valentino (Neil) Thompson has recently been named head coach of the Atlantic City Seagulls. Only eight years after having quite a stack of accomplishments while playing for the Jersey Blues, he has followed his love of the game down the New Jersey coast.
BROOKDALE, NJ
abcnews4.com

Community remembers long-time basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — His friends describe him as larger than life. Over the weekend , Coach Anthony Houston passed away from cancer. “We knew it was going to happen, but it just didn’t matter,” said John Pearson, head men’s basketball coach at Porter-Gaud and a close friend of Houston. “When he was gone, it just, it hurt.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Niles Daily Star

Wasielewski named SMC women’s basketball coach

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College has selected Jeanine Wasielewski to resurrect its women’s basketball program, the school announced Tuesday morning. Wasielewski will officially begin her duties Wednesday. At a special meeting last September, the SMC Board of Trustees unanimously authorized the administration to pursue the return of National Junior College...
CASS COUNTY, MI
pittsburghsportsnow.com

RMU Basketball Promotes Mike Iuzzolino to Associate Head Coach

Entering his sixth season with the Robert Morris men’s basketball program, Mike Iuzzolino has been promoted to Andy Toole’s associate head coach. The former collegiate star at Saint Francis (PA) has served as a valuable assistant coach for Robert Morris as he brings the qualities of being a former college standout (1,346 points at SFU), having played in the NBA (Dallas Mavericks 2nd round pick), along with earning the reputation of an effective recruiter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 36

Amy Senefelder named Mansfield University Head Women's Basketball Coach

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WENY) - The Mansfield University women's basketball program has a new Head Coach as the Mountaineers named Amy Senefelder as the new leader of the program on Monday. Senefelder has spent 4 seasons with Division III Hilbert College where she went 63-20, led the program to 2 conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ottawa Herald

OU men's basketball gives promotions to coaches

The Ottawa University men's basketball program’s assistant coaches have new roles this season. Jamie Batish is a full-time assistant coach. Alexander Slawson has been named a graduate assistant coach, and former Brave Hollis Mitchell was hired as a part-time assistant coach. Batish begins his fifth season on the Ottawa coaching...
OTTAWA, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy