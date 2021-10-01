CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Two Newberry students arrested for bomb and shooting threats, Buchholz bomb threat culprit to be charged as an adult

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Newberry High School students were arrested Thursday in connection with four bomb threats and one shooting threat at the city’s high school and middle school. A 17-year-old male student was charged with three counts of making false bomb threats, three counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and one count of threatening a mass shooting.

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
