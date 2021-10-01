Two Newberry students arrested for bomb and shooting threats, Buchholz bomb threat culprit to be charged as an adult
Two Newberry High School students were arrested Thursday in connection with four bomb threats and one shooting threat at the city’s high school and middle school. A 17-year-old male student was charged with three counts of making false bomb threats, three counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and one count of threatening a mass shooting.www.alligator.org
