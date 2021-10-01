CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Washington County COVID update, October 1

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEQld_0cEPX7Hn00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Washington County has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 26 recoveries since Thursday. Of the new cases added, seven had been fully vaccinated.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since our last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  831 (+ 3)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 152 (- 6)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,881 (+ 20)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,681 (+ 26)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 3 (- 4)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)
Washington County COVID update, September 29

Of the new cases, seven were in contact with someone who tested positive (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the other 13 cases don’t know how they were exposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWJhn_0cEPX7Hn00

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Queensbury BINGO attendees warned to watch for COVID symptoms

Washington County is holding a first dose COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Remote Area Medical Clinic event at the Washington County Fair. Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

More information about COVID can be found on the county website .

