Washington County COVID update, October 1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Washington County has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 26 recoveries since Thursday. Of the new cases added, seven had been fully vaccinated.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since our last report):

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 831 (+ 3)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 152 (- 6)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,881 (+ 20)

COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,681 (+ 26)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 3 (- 4)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)

Of the new cases, seven were in contact with someone who tested positive (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the other 13 cases don’t know how they were exposed.

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Washington County is holding a first dose COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Remote Area Medical Clinic event at the Washington County Fair. Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

More information about COVID can be found on the county website .

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.