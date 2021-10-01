FROM OFF THE PACE: Countdown to the Cup
The countdown to the Breeders’ Cup begins in earnest this weekend with 19 graded stakes on the schedule, including seven at Belmont and ten at Santa Anita. For some aspirants, this will be their last chance to show they’re ready for the competition they would face if they were to run at Del Mar in five weeks. For many horses that have known for months they’d be at the Breeders’ Cup, this weekend’s races constitute more of a tune-up.www.saratogian.com
