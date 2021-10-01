FROM OFF THE PACE: Countdown to the Cup

LATHAM, NY – The last time the Shenendehowa and Shaker girls’ soccer teams met, the game never began. A year later, the two teams had a score to settle. “This is a rematch from our last league game and this is basically the team that we had last year. Coming in and giving it our all, I’m really proud of my team and I think this is the best game that we’ve played so far this season,” said Shen senior forward, Brooke DelSignore. “Last year I got to play with one of my best friends and that was [supposed to be] our final game together and that really took a toll and with this whole team carrying over, it’s basically the same team, so we knew we had to win.”

