CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

FROM OFF THE PACE: Countdown to the Cup

By Jeff Scott
Saratogian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to the Breeders’ Cup begins in earnest this weekend with 19 graded stakes on the schedule, including seven at Belmont and ten at Santa Anita. For some aspirants, this will be their last chance to show they’re ready for the competition they would face if they were to run at Del Mar in five weeks. For many horses that have known for months they’d be at the Breeders’ Cup, this weekend’s races constitute more of a tune-up.

www.saratogian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Japers' Rink

The Noon Countdown: Second Best

22 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2021-22 season. But it’s also... ...the Caps’ positive goal differential in the second period last season. That was the third-highest second period differential in the League last season, and was one of only six differentials of 20 goals or more in any single period.
NHL
wsau.com

Ryder Cup Tees Off This Morning

HAVEN, WI (WSAU) — The Ryder Cup matches will start this morning at Whistling Straits. The first matches are foursomes, also known as alternate shot. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia. Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa Paul Casey/Viktor Hovland. Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger Lee Westwood/Matt Fitzpatrick. Patrick Cantley/Xander Schauffele Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter. Four...
HAVEN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ryder Cup 2020 tees off in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a year delay because of the pandemic, it’s finally Ryder Cup week at Whistling Straits. The Sheboygan County golf course hosting the U.S. versus Europe golf event. Crowds are starting to gather at Whistling Straits. “We were going to come last year, but you...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
NBC Sports

Playoffs come to an end for four drivers at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell each were eliminated from the Cup playoffs Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Each had their struggles throughout the race and couldn’t overcome it in the final laps. Reddick had to pit a second time for a loose...
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Knicks#Preakness Stakes#Countdown#Knicks Go#The Jockey Club Gold Cup#Alysheba
dailydodgers.com

Podcast: The final countdown

This week on the podcast, we grapple with the idea of a 100-win Dodgers team somehow underperforming, and we look at what lies ahead with one week left in the season. Max Scherzer gets the ball in a winner-take-all situation, but we go through the scenarios of what might happen if things are tied on Sunday. Plus the return of AJ Pollock is fresh in our minds, plus the return of Cody Bellinger as well.
MLB
Japers' Rink

The Noon Countdown: High Heat

14 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2021-22 season. But it’s also... ...the number of missed shots for Alex Ovechkin that went over the net, which led both the team and the NHL last season. Ovechkin was second in total missed shots last year with 83 (ten behind first-place Auston Matthews)... which isn’t that surprising, considering he had a whopping 265 shots that either hit or missed the net overall.
NHL
seehafernews.com

Ryder Cup Competition Tees Off At Whistling Straits

The American team tries to bring the Ryder Cup back here as the 43rd competition tees off this morning at Whistling Straits. The US is trying to win for the third time out of the last 11 showdowns. Two athletes with Wisconsin connections were on the course Thursday for a...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
emueagles.com

Dull Just Off the Pace at Golden Grizzly Invitational

ROCHESTER, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Freshman Kyleigh Dull (Fremont, Ohio-Lakota) notched her first collegiate round of par with a score of 72 on day one of the Golden Grizzly Invitational, Sept. 26. Dull is just one shot off the pace of 71 set by Detroit Mercy's Ariel Chang on the par 72, 5,966 yard Katke-Cousins Golf Course.
ROCHESTER, MI
Golf Channel

Live From the Ryder Cup

Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem from Sky Sports do a deep dive into the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and what they will have to accomplish to reclaim the Ryder Cup from Europe. Jordan Spieth talks about the benefit of the team getting to see Whistling Straits ahead of the 2020 Ryder Cup.
GOLF
pinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Performances: The Final Countdown

Scranton closes out the 2021 season with a five-game stint at Rochester, and it began with a win on Wednesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (71-52): The RailRiders took an 8-3 lead through three and held on the rest of the way to defeat the Red Wings 10-6. Star of the Game: Greg...
BASEBALL
Saratogian

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Shen tops Shaker in long-awaited rematch, 3-1

LATHAM, NY – The last time the Shenendehowa and Shaker girls’ soccer teams met, the game never began. A year later, the two teams had a score to settle. “This is a rematch from our last league game and this is basically the team that we had last year. Coming in and giving it our all, I’m really proud of my team and I think this is the best game that we’ve played so far this season,” said Shen senior forward, Brooke DelSignore. “Last year I got to play with one of my best friends and that was [supposed to be] our final game together and that really took a toll and with this whole team carrying over, it’s basically the same team, so we knew we had to win.”
LATHAM, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Final Road Game of 2021 Mishandled by Southern Maryland

(High Point, NC, October 3, 2021) Despite out-hitting the Rockers 14-10, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 9-7 Sunday evening to the High Point Rockers in the franchise’s final road regular-season matchup. Joe DeLuca did all he could to make it a successful day for his squad, blasting a two-run homer in the catcher’s 4-5 […] The post Final Road Game of 2021 Mishandled by Southern Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HIGH POINT, NC
Saratogian

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lyndsey Miller had her head in the game with a hat-trick in comeback win over Columbia

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – Lightening struck on Tuesday night near the end of the girls’ soccer game between Saratoga and Columbia, at least metaphorically. After Columbia took a two goal lead in the second half, the Blue Streaks realized that it was starting to get late and time to pick up a victory on their Senior Night was winding down.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Villages Daily Sun

The Villages Pickleball Men’s Cup kicks off

Before the final set of games for the Everglades team at The Villages Pickleball Men’s Cup on Monday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex, the team huddled up for some encouragement. When the huddle broke, the chant “Chomp” rang out around the complex — because of course, the Everglades are known...
THE VILLAGES, FL
sentinelcolorado.com

Boys Golf: Vista PEAK’s Thulin sits shot off pace at 4A state tournament

DENVER | Dawson Thulin has put himself in position for a big finish to his prep career at the Class 4A boys state golf tournament. In his third career state appearance, the Vista PEAK senior played his best-ever postseason round Monday when he carded an even-par 70 to grab a share of second place in the individual standings going into Tuesday’s final round.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy