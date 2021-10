SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, a 25-year-old male employee of the Lackawanna County Recycling Center in Scranton died there yesterday morning. According to the report, the death is non-traumatic and toxicology results are required to determine the cause of death. The identity of the male is being held until they notify the next of kin.

