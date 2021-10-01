Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; North Walton; South Walton; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Alabama and Florida, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Jackson, North Walton, South Walton and Washington. * Through Wednesday evening. * Two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today through Wednesday. The first round occurs early this morning into the afternoon. A brief reprieve is expected this evening into early tonight, with the second round late tonight into Wednesday. Additional rainfall from early this morning through Wednesday of 2 to 4 inches, except 4 to 6 inches closer to the Emerald Coast. Isolated higher amounts of 6 to 9 inches are possible. This could lead to significant flash flooding across portions of the Western Florida Panhandle. In particular, Walton County, where 4 to 8 inches of rainfall has already occurred.

