Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 02:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands. * Through this afternoon. * Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today which may exacerbate the ongoing flooding potential. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the Watch area, with localized heavier amounts possible. The combination of already saturated soils and potentially high rainfall rates could lead to Flash Flooding.alerts.weather.gov
