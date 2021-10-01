CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Wells County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 02:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands. * Through this afternoon. * Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today which may exacerbate the ongoing flooding potential. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the Watch area, with localized heavier amounts possible. The combination of already saturated soils and potentially high rainfall rates could lead to Flash Flooding.

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; North Walton; South Walton; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Alabama and Florida, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Jackson, North Walton, South Walton and Washington. * Through Wednesday evening. * Two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today through Wednesday. The first round occurs early this morning into the afternoon. A brief reprieve is expected this evening into early tonight, with the second round late tonight into Wednesday. Additional rainfall from early this morning through Wednesday of 2 to 4 inches, except 4 to 6 inches closer to the Emerald Coast. Isolated higher amounts of 6 to 9 inches are possible. This could lead to significant flash flooding across portions of the Western Florida Panhandle. In particular, Walton County, where 4 to 8 inches of rainfall has already occurred.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. * Through Wednesday evening. * Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue across portions of south central Alabama and northwest Florida through Wednesday. Showers and storms could produce very heavy rain at times, which could exacerbate the already saturated soils and lead to additional flash flooding. Some areas have already received 4 to nearly 10 inches of rain, especially across northwest Florida. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible with locally higher amounts in areas where showers and storms repeatedly move across the same areas.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. * Through Wednesday evening. * Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue across portions of south central Alabama and northwest Florida through Wednesday. Showers and storms could produce very heavy rain at times, which could exacerbate the already saturated soils and lead to additional flash flooding. Some areas have already received 4 to nearly 10 inches of rain, especially across northwest Florida. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible with locally higher amounts in areas where showers and storms repeatedly move across the same areas.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Franklin; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Franklin, Inland Wakulla, Leon and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Coastal Gulf. * Through Wednesday evening. * Two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today through Wednesday. The first round occurs early this morning into the afternoon. A brief reprieve is expected this evening into early tonight, with the second round late tonight into Wednesday. Additional rainfall from early this morning through Wednesday of 2 to 4 inches, except 4 to 6 inches closer to the Forgotten Coast. Isolated higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches are possible.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. * Through Wednesday evening. * Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue across portions of south central Alabama and northwest Florida through Wednesday. Showers and storms could produce very heavy rain at times, which could exacerbate the already saturated soils and lead to additional flash flooding. Some areas have already received 4 to nearly 10 inches of rain, especially across northwest Florida. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible with locally higher amounts in areas where showers and storms repeatedly move across the same areas.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. * Through Wednesday evening. * Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue across portions of south central Alabama and northwest Florida through Wednesday. Showers and storms could produce very heavy rain at times, which could exacerbate the already saturated soils and lead to additional flash flooding. Some areas have already received 4 to nearly 10 inches of rain, especially across northwest Florida. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible with locally higher amounts in areas where showers and storms repeatedly move across the same areas.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near eastern Tucson has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for east central Arizona.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 429 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gila Bend, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gila Bend and Cotton Center. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 113 and 119. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 2. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 3, and between mile markers 119 and 134. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 417 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of Carrizo, or 35 miles southwest of Show Low, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 289 and 298. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 614 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Papago Park, or near Tempe, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Downtown Scottsdale, Salt River Indian Community, Arizona State University, Scottsdale Airport, Camelback Mountain and Sky Harbor Airport. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 147 and 149, and near mile marker 154. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 2. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 178 and 182. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near eastern Tucson has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-08 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT FOR UNALASKA * WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians, including Unalaska. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty westerly winds are expected to rapidly increase Thursday afternoon along and behind a strong front trailing from a low pressure system crossing north of the Aleutians. Winds are expected to peak shortly after the front passes overhead on Thursday afternoon and evening. Strong winds will then gradually decrease through early Friday morning.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 17:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 505 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tonopah, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tonopah. This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 84 and 97. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning in Yavapai County to the north of Yarnell has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for west central Arizona.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 602 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aguila, or 18 miles west of Wickenburg, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Aguila. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 81 and 97. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
