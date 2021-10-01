The Barnard Fitness Center Has New Equipment

Dodge gym-goers—agile, strong, and stocked up on pre-workout—make this fitness center an ideal location for crowd-surfing. It’s the early morning hours in Dodge gym. The Sigma Chi bros who went to bed at 3 am are shuffling in through the doors, pre-workout, Wheaties, and elixirs from last night coursing through their veins. The grind cannot be stopped. The basketball players swipe in next—CU ID, green pass, vaccine card—filling up the court quickly. Graduate students stumble in after late nights of studying, taking their spots on various machines as they repress the fact that they have a seventy-eight page analysis due at midnight. Rowers take their seats on the ergs while runners grab the remaining spots on the treadmills. People retrieve mats to do HIIT, practice pilates, or stretch. Dumbbells are scattered on the floor like empty beer cans in frat houses. The odor of sweat permeates the air. Deep grunts from moist gym bros echo through the walls.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO