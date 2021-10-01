CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Barnard Fitness Center Has New Equipment

By Brigid Cromwell
Bwog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Staff Writer Brigid Cromwell outlines the new additions to the Barnard Fitness Center for the 2021-2022 school year. In anticipation of the larger renovation of the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation Center for Well-Being, the Barnard Fitness Center has purchased a number of new equipment, making the windowless basement gym marginally more efficient and tolerable for students. The fitness center reopened for Barnard students on September 22 after an 18-month COVID-19 induced hiatus during which the new equipment was acquired and assembled. Some of the upgrades include a second rack of dumbbells of a heavier variety, with weights now ranging from 5 pounds to 40 pounds, two new padded benches, adjustable resistance bands, a pull-down machine, a shoulder press machine, and, most notably, a free weight power rack.

