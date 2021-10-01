E-Spaces works to fill new downtown coworking space as it eyes more local sites

Orlando Business Journal is honoring the cream of the crop among local, privately held companies who have achieved great success in the past year in the 2021 Elite 50. These companies represent the top 25 on OBJ's 2021 Golden 100 List (top companies based on most recent year revenue), and the top 25 on this year's Fast 50 Lists (leading companies based on three consecutive years of positive revenue growth). Since five of the companies are among the leaders on both lists, there's a total of 45 representing the Elite 50.

