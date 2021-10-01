E-Spaces works to fill new downtown coworking space as it eyes more local sites
A 30,000-square-foot coworking space overlooking downtown Orlando is not the extent of E-Spaces Inc.’s vision for its Central Florida presence. Nashville, Tennessee-based E-Spaces on Jan. 7 opened Orlando’s biggest coworking facility in the SunTrust Plaza at 333 S. Garland Ave. And this first foray into Florida will not be the last for E-Spaces, which otherwise operates entirely in Tennessee.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0