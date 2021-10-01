CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Mother killed her 2-year-old daughter and shot her 6-year-old son multiple times because “she wanted her children to go to heaven”

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the police officials, the 24-year-old mother has been arrested after authorities say she shot her two children multiple times. The mom killed her 2-year-old daughter and severely injured her 6-year-old son. Authorities say the mother allegedly said that “she wanted her children to go to heaven.” Now, she is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 7

Mz T
4d ago

This is so Sad😢 Depression is also real! Praying for the mother and the remaining of the family... R.I.H. baby girl also praying for lil man to be strong throughout his healing process.

Reply
2
Related
Chattanooga Daily News

Mom drowned her 1-year-old baby and stabbed her daughter and husband when they tried to intervene and protect the toddler

According to the police officials, the 38-year-old mother was charged with murder this weekend after police say she drowned her 15-month-old daughter during a baptism. Police say the mom drowned her baby because she believed ‘everyone was about to die from COVID-19 and that the return of Jesus Christ was impending.’ The 38-year old mom of six is also accused of stabbing her teenage daughter and husband when they tried to intervene and protect the baby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Mother of decapitated children charged in their killings

A mother was charged this week in the killings of her two children — who were found decapitated in Southern California last November, authorities announced Wednesday. Natalie Brothwell, 44, who has been living in Arizona, was arrested at her Tucson home on Tuesday for the grisly deaths of her 12-year-old son, Maurice Jr., and 13-year-old daughter, Maliaka, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
wmar2news

Mother claims she killed her kids so they could go to heaven, police say

PHOENIX — PHOENIX (KNXV) - An Arizona mother is facing a first-degree murder charge after shooting her two children, a boy and a girl, at a home in Phoenix. Police say during the course of their investigation, they learned the children's mother, Esther Callejas, called her husband and another family member to tell them that she just killed the kids.
PHOENIX, MD
wmleader.com

Mother shoots her 2 kids, telling them she wants them to go to heaven

An Arizona mom shot her two young kids multiple times, one fatally, after she told them she wanted them to go to heaven, cops said. Esther Callejas, 24, fatally shot her 2-year-old daughter at close range and then fired “at least” three shots at her 6-year-old son as he ran away from her in their Phoenix home on Monday, prosecutors said in court, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#On Killing
Chattanooga Daily News

Parents charged in death of 5-year-old adopted child, ‘The mother gave four different versions of what led to her daughter’s injuries’

According to the police officials, the 36-year-old adoptive mother is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child, and two counts of obstructing an officer. Her 40-year-old husband was also charged with neglecting a child, chronically neglecting a child, and obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say the couple had been caring for the 5-year-old child since January and formally adopted her in July.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
reviewjournal.com

Man accused of killing mother said she was controlling him

A 31-year-old man charged with killing his mother in North Las Vegas told police she was controlling him, authorities said. Andre Robinson was arrested hours after his 64-year-old mother, Robin Robinson, was shot dead on Sept. 20, according to an arrest report from the North Las Vegas Police Department. The...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Lawrence Post

Mother accused of killing her 2-year-old non-verbal son is facing additional charges for allegedly killing her 4-month-old daughter in 2015

According to the court documents, the 30-year-old mother is accused of killing her son. But now, the prosecutors say the woman is also facing additional charges for allegedly killing her 4-month-old daughter back in 2015. The DA’s Office announced the new charges against the mother on Friday. She will be arraigned October 8. Authorities say the 30-year-old woman was charged with murder and child abuse resulting in death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Florida girl abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 reunited with her mother

A Florida girl who was allegedly abducted by her father in 2007 when she was 6 years old was reunited with her mother at the U.S.-Texas border, police said Monday. The girl's mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, said she received a message on social media from a woman in Mexico claiming to be her abducted daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, according to a news release from police in Clermont, Florida. The daughter told her mother she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her at the border, police said.
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

Parents say 11-year-old daughter’s death was accident; now focused on getting ‘legal support’ for their son

FITCHBURG, Wis. — In a new statement, the family of an 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed earlier this week said the deadly incident was an accident. Carolanah Schenk died after suffering a gunshot wound during a Tuesday night shooting in the 5100 block of Curry Court. Fitchburg police said a 15-year-old was taken into custody and booked on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide.
FITCHBURG, WI
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
16K+
Followers
733
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy