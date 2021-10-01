Mother killed her 2-year-old daughter and shot her 6-year-old son multiple times because “she wanted her children to go to heaven”
According to the police officials, the 24-year-old mother has been arrested after authorities say she shot her two children multiple times. The mom killed her 2-year-old daughter and severely injured her 6-year-old son. Authorities say the mother allegedly said that “she wanted her children to go to heaven.” Now, she is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.chattanoogadailynews.com
Comments / 7