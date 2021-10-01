Mother killed her 2-year-old daughter and shot her 6-year-old son multiple times because “she wanted her children to go to heaven”

According to the police officials, the 38-year-old mother was charged with murder this weekend after police say she drowned her 15-month-old daughter during a baptism. Police say the mom drowned her baby because she believed ‘everyone was about to die from COVID-19 and that the return of Jesus Christ was impending.’ The 38-year old mom of six is also accused of stabbing her teenage daughter and husband when they tried to intervene and protect the baby.

