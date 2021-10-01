CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

North Carolina man dies after swimming without flotation in Outer Banks

By Rodney Overton
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

BUXTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man from the North Carolina mountains died after he was pulled ashore at the Outer Banks Friday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported near the northern entrance to the village of Buxton, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The victim was a 55-year-old Horse Shoe man, which is a community in Henderson County, the news release said.

The incident happened just before 10:55 a.m. and the news release reported a friend of the victim called to report the incident.

“It was reported that the swimmer expressed feeling fatigued in the ocean with no flotation available,” the news release said.

Hatteras Island Rescue Squad crews went into the ocean and brought the man onto the beach before CPR was performed by the rescue squad and Dare County Emergency Medical Services.

Additionally, rip currents were believed to not be a factor in the man’s death, the release said.

