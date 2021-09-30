CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MO

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Announces Memory Care Facility Expansion

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinal Ritter Senior Services – South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community – recently announced it will break ground this December on a new Mother of Perpetual Help (MOPH) memory care community expansion with a completion date set for December 2022. The $6.9 million, 17,886-square-foot development will have two separated homelike neighborhoods of 13 residents each for a total of 26 residents. A total of 21 additional staff members will be hired to serve the community.

