CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danbury, CT

Tylenol could be risky for pregnant women - a new review of 25 years of research finds acetaminophen may contribute to ADHD and other developmental disorders in children

By Ann Z. Bauer
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. A mounting body of evidence shows that the use of acetaminophen - widely known by its brand name...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Danbury, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tylenol#Adhd#On Children#Acetaminophen#The Research Brief#The U S Research
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy