Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? Are we about to dive into so much more great stuff from this world?. Before we get into answering that question, we should go ahead and state the obvious: We absolutely want as much of this show as humanly possible. We’re willing to go so far as to say that this season is better than the first season of either Power Book II: Ghost or even Power itself — it was so layered and compelling! That’s what makes its absence now even more of a bummer.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO