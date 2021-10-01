CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Man Up | Bills will lean on team's depth heading into Week 4

By Dante Lasting
the buffalo bills
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean McDermott announced this morning on WGR 550 that Jordan Poyer (ankle) and Jon Feliciano (concussion) will be out for Sunday's game against the Texans. The Bills have talented depth at many positions on the roster and they will have to step up this week to fill in for those starters. McDermott has instilled the next man up mentality into this locker room and knows his players will be ready for the challenge.

