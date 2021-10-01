Events Calendar

The William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund is hosting its first ever “Run Billy Run” 5K road race and 1-mile walk at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke on Oct. 2 to raise money to support Springfield students going from Putnam Vocational Technical High School to Springfield Technical Community College, the same educational path taken by the late Judge William Boyle. The William J. Boyle Scholarship is awarded to a student from Roger L. Putnam Vocational-Technical Academy who will be attending Springfield Technical Community College. To participate and find more information, visit the link in the location field.