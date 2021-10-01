CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This FDA-cleared collar could help prevent sports concussions

By Ash-har Quraishi
wtxl.com
 4 days ago

EVANSTON, IL — About 3.8 million concussions occur in the U.S. each year due to sports-related injuries. Taking a hit to the noggin could knock your lights out. Experts say while helmets can protect the skull from fracturing, more protection is needed. “There is no concussion-proof helmet. They can't prevent...

www.wtxl.com

MedicalXpress

New scoring system helps identify kids at risk for post-concussion symptoms

Researchers at the University at Buffalo's Concussion Management Clinic have developed a brief, standardized physical exam for sport-related concussive brain injuries in children and adolescents that can readily identify who is at risk for persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS). The Buffalo Concussion Physical Examination's Risk of Delayed Recovery (RDR) score is...
BUFFALO, NY
KTBS

Importance of knowing signs, symptoms of sports concussions

SHREVEPORT, La. — It’s the first Friday in October. And you know what that means— Friday Football Fever is tonight, college football teams meet on Saturday and the pros face off Sunday and Monday. Along with the excitement of football season, the possibility of injuries also exists. And injuries to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Medscape News

FDA Clears First Mobile Rapid Test for Concussion

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared SyncThink's Eye-Sync technology to aid in the diagnosis of mild traumatic brain injury, the company has announced. Eye-Sync is a virtual reality eye-tracking platform that provides objective measurements to aid in the assessment of concussion. It's the first mobile, rapid test for concussion that has been cleared by the FDA, the company said.
ELECTRONICS
ptproductsonline.com

Saliva Biomarkers for Sports-Related Concussion Seem Promising

Salivary microRNA (miRNA) molecules continue to show great promise as biomarkers to accurately diagnose sports-related concussion (SRC), as recently published research shows many are unaffected by the effects of exercise. In a study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, researchers found that two microRNAs, identified as markers...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

FDA Okays New Oral CGRP Antagonist for Migraine Prevention

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved atogepant (Qulipta), a novel calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, for the prevention of episodic migraine, the manufacturer announced in a release. The once-daily medication will be available in doses of 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg. "Qulipta provides a simple...
HEALTH
whbl.com

New Drug Could Help Prevent Hospitalization, Death From COVID-19

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Drugmaker Merck says they’re going to ask health officials in the US and around the world to authorize the use of their new drug to treat COVID-19. It’s called molnupiravir, and Merck says early results showed patients who received the drug within five days of COVID-19 symptoms had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as patients who received a dummy pill.
MADISON, WI
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH

