Ever since she toured her first EP “Don’t Smile at Me” at age 16, Billie Eilish has been an electric performer. At this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival, she brought that energy back with a vengeance. With the festival marking one of her first in-person shows in over a year, and after releasing a highly successful sophomore album, Eilish performed like she had something to prove. It would be an understatement to simply say that she did not disappoint; she was a firecracker from beginning to end.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO