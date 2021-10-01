Omnigone & Flying Raccoon Suit members join Dang!t on new song (listen)

In addition to petitioning for Operation Ivy to play Riot Fest, Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace has also found time to write and record new music, and she just surprise-released the new seven-song EP At War with the Silverfish on Polyvinyl. Similar to last year's Stay Alive, it's a stripped-back solo release that's largely fueled by Laura's acoustic guitar and voice, but there are some other embellishments on there too, like the string-laden "Electro-Static Sweep" and the Strokesy rhythms of "Long Dark Night." Some songs are fired-up enough to pass for Against Me! songs ("Day Old Coffee") and others are tender in a Shins-y indie pop way ("Lolo 13").

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO