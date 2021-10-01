Red Bull street dance competition features fierce Latina dancer Lily Frias

September 10th kicked off Red Bull’s latest creative competition, Dance Your Style. Starting in Boston, the qualifier competition brought 16 countries from across the U.S to dance head-to head. Dance Your Style connects the dots for diversity, creativity, and inclusion but the spaces created for women should be noted. While dance encourages freedom of expression, women are often excluded, stifled and boxed in. Like many social systems, dance is structured to limit women. Those who do push beyond the expectation, are both exploited and shamed for their bodies and sexuality. While some women find ways to navigate the industry, some make the choice to walk away. As society pushes forward, there's been huge uptick in conversation surrounding female empowerment, something that is needed within the industry. In town for the qualifier competition, both talented and innovative dancers, Angyil and Dassy showed off their moves and gave some insight on the importance of female empowerment.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO