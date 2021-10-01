CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bull street dance competition features fierce Latina dancer Lily Frias

By Loureen Ayyoub
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery step, and every beat, represent the passionate beat in Lily Frias' heart. The young dancer immigrated from Mexico to the United States with a dream to succeed as a hip-hop dancer. Now, those dreams are taking her to downtown Los Angeles, where the Red Bull global street dance competition, "Dance Your Style," will be held Saturday at Pershing Square.

