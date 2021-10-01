Training Quotes | #FCDvMIN

On if scoring two goals early was his side being ready to go from the jump or Houston dropping the ball_…_. “We started the game well. And then it gradually got worse from there. You know, I was disappointed in the way we played this evening. I’ve got to be honest. I thought we played too slow. I thought we played too negative. Went back when we could have gone forward. And, I didn’t feel as though the game was ever won. All night. And, Tyler [Miller] has had to come up with two or three big saves for us in the second half to finish the game off. That shouldn’t have been the case. But, it’s a welcomed three points. You know, we knew it was going to be a big week for us, the two games. So, to come with six points is huge for us. But, when I look at our performances in the last month, you know, we haven’t played as bad as that many times. Maybe in Kansas. Might be the next worse after that.”

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO