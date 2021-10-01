CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Training Quotes | #FCDvMIN

Cover picture for the article“Well we have to react. We are at that stage of the season where every game is really, really important. As I said after the game on Wednesday night, we weren’t good with the ball and we were probably even worse without it. So that’s not going to be good recipe for a good performance and it wasn’t a good performance. We have to put it behind us and move on. [Saturday] is a big game for sure.”

mnufc.com

Postgame Quotes | #MINvHOU

On if scoring two goals early was his side being ready to go from the jump or Houston dropping the ball_…_. “We started the game well. And then it gradually got worse from there. You know, I was disappointed in the way we played this evening. I’ve got to be honest. I thought we played too slow. I thought we played too negative. Went back when we could have gone forward. And, I didn’t feel as though the game was ever won. All night. And, Tyler [Miller] has had to come up with two or three big saves for us in the second half to finish the game off. That shouldn’t have been the case. But, it’s a welcomed three points. You know, we knew it was going to be a big week for us, the two games. So, to come with six points is huge for us. But, when I look at our performances in the last month, you know, we haven’t played as bad as that many times. Maybe in Kansas. Might be the next worse after that.”
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at FC Dallas

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) The Loons lost a tough game on the road to D.C. United on Wednesday. Despite their best efforts and a PK save from Tyler Miller, the final score ended as 3-1, favoring the Black and Red instead of the Black and Blue. Looking ahead, the Loons have another crucial game on the road this Saturday against FC Dallas. Lately, FC Dallas has struggled to gain traction with their five most recent games ending in three losses and two ties. However, FC Dallas does not go down without a fight. Despite not securing a win in their last five games, they have managed to score in all but one game, tallying a total of seven goals. With the Loons now ranking in seventh place, just above the playoff line, they will need to make sure that business is taken care of on Saturday.
mnufc.com

Recap | #DCvMIN

With a short turnaround from last Saturday’s win over the Houston Dynamo and another short one ahead with FC Dallas on Saturday, Minnesota United opted for a different look against D.C. United at Audi Field on Wednesday night. Coming out in a 5-2-3 formation with an eye towards bolstering the defense, MNUFC gave up an early penalty but fought back to pull level before conceding again just before the break. Tyler Miller’s heroics in goal to stop a second penalty kick were ultimately for naught as the home side sealed the win with a late goal.
mnufc.com

Preview | #DALvMIN

DAL: 6-13-9 (4-3-6 at home) MIN: 10-9-7 (2-6-5 on the road) The Loons lost a tough game on the road to D.C. United on Wednesday. Despite their best efforts and a PK save from Tyler Miller, the final score ended as 3-1, favoring the Black and Red instead of the Black and Blue. Looking ahead, the Loons have another crucial game on the road this Saturday against FC Dallas. Lately, FC Dallas have struggled to gain traction with their five most recent games ending in three losses and two ties. However, the Toros are not about to go down without a fight. Despite not securing a win in their last five games, they have managed to score in all but one game, tallying a total of seven goals. With the Loons now in seventh place, just above the playoff line, they will need to make sure that business is taken care of on Saturday.
mnufc.com

Sound of the Loons, Episode 159 – Two Games, Three Points

Kyndra de St. Aubin joins Steve McPherson for a Sound of the Loons episode discussing the results from the past week – wherein the Loons took three points at home and dropped three points on the road. Minnesota United currently sits in the seventh and final playoff spot with 37 points. Sound of the Loons is presented by Allina Health Orthopedics.
