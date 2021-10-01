CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Konami's "eFootball 2022" flops in bid to compete with EA

By Stephen Totilo
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Japanese games publisher Konami has issued a lengthy apology for the state of its new soccer/football game, which has been thrashed with negative reviews since its launch yesterday. Why it matters: The company’s free-to-play “eFootball 2022” was supposed to revive Konami’s competition against rival EA, which launched its latest annual...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamespew.com

Here’s What to Expect from eFootball 2022

Launching on 30th September, eFootball 2022 is the new evolution of Konami’s long-running Pro Evolution Soccer brand. That’s right, PES is no more, and eFootball is the future. It’s also launching as a free-to-play game, a new move for a new franchise. But of course, premium content will be available. There’s already a Premium Player pack you can purchase for £30.99, though its content won’t be available in the game until November.
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

Hands on: eFootball 2022 Review

By picking up right where PES left off, eFootball 2022 feels like a far more accurate football simulation than FIFA. The focus on realism won’t be for everyone, but it’s still a promising free new game for football fans that will depend largely on post-launch content in order to see success.
FIFA
IGN

Konami’s eFootball Doesn't Support Cross-Save or Cross-Progression Yet

When Konami’s eFootball launches in full later this year, the football sim will feature cross-play between PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and mobile devices – but cross-save and cross-progression between these systems won’t be supported. Hopefully, that won't always be the case. Following IGN’s two-hour hands-on preview...
FIFA
ClutchPoints

eFootball Release Date: When is eFootball coming out?

The controversial soccer simulation game eFootball will finally be released soon. Here is when eFootball‘s release date will be. eFootball will come out on September 30, 2021, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and smartphone devices. It replaces Konami’s old Pro Evolution Soccer series, and will be free-to-play, with content updates being packaged as paid DLCs.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Konami#Mobile Games#Football#Japanese#Ea#Apple Arcade#Vgc
massivelyop.com

EA’s Battlefield 2042 schedules open beta test for early October

Friends aren’t real friends unless they let you shoot them in the face — digitally, that is. EA is going to be testing the bonds of your true friendship early in October with the open beta test of Battlefield 2042. The latest in the best-selling Battlefield first-person shooters, 2042’s open...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

EA is working on fixing the FIFA 22 Xbox Series S graphics problems

The start of a new FIFA cycle is an exciting time if you’re a football fan. And while many have already started building their FIFA 22 Ultimate Teams, those on Xbox Series S have been struggling to play the game as intended. That’s because, despite promises of next-generation graphics, those...
FIFA
theloadout.com

eFootball’s launch bugs include flattened referees and disappearing players

2021-10-01 15:30 Konami has issued a statement saying that the publisher will continue to support and fix the bugs players have been experiencing. It also confirmed an update is planned for October. eFootball has finally hit consoles and PCs. Built as a new, ever-evolving platform by Konami, this year’s entry...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
trueachievements.com

First Impressions: eFootball 2022

EFootball 2022 just "released" on Xbox consoles. However, the poor thing is currently crawling around the pitch with two broken legs and a skull fracture. You see, publisher Konami has released it in a demo state without all the teams, a hampered online mode, no Custom Teams (eFootball's FUT), no single-player, two major gameplay features missing, and more. It's a very strange way to release, and it seems a decision made with one purpose: get to market before FIFA 22 officially launches and try to steal away a few customers with a new free-to-play title. It seemed very unfair to give what is ostensibly a demo of a game a review score, and that first big Autumn patch that will add much of the missing content listed above. In the meantime, we have played a few matches — online and offline — and feel ready to give you a first impression of what eFootball 2022 is all about. What is that impression? Well, my mother always told me you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but eFootball is a distractingly ugly beast. Open up the book and look within, though, and it is still — despite literally missing gameplay features — a compelling and intense on-the-pitch experience.
FIFA
cgmagonline.com

Konami Announces eFootball 2022 Available Now Worldwide

The Konami eFootball free-to-play football simulation game will have weekly online challenges amongst other new features ahead of its first major update this Fall. Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc., has today announced the global launch of eFootball™ 2022 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and PC Steam®. This launch arrives ahead of the game’s first major update this Fall, which also comes at no extra cost.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Konami’s eFootball a disaster at launch, Steam’s worst-rated game ever

Well, Pro Evolution Soccer’s transition to fully free-to-play eFootball is quite the hot mess. Konami’s futbol game launched on Wednesday with player expectations already set into the future, thanks to a development roadmap promising a lot of core features coming via title updates. But that doesn’t even begin to account for the cavalcade of jank players have encountered — particularly PC players, who have made it the worst-rated Steam game of all time, according to one site’s metric.
FIFA
culturedvultures.com

eFootball 2022 Is Already Steam’s Worst Reviewed Game of All Time

It’s not been out that long, but eFootball 2022, the “reimagining” for the PES series, has already managed to pick up so many negative reviews that it’s the worst reviewed game on Steam of all time. According to steam250.com, eFootball 2022 is already more hated than the widely despised (and...
FIFA
purexbox.com

Konami Apologises For eFootball 'Problems', Promises Improvements

There's been a lot of talk surrounding Konami's botched launch of eFootball over the past 24 hours, which currently holds an "Overwhelmingly Negative" rating on Steam, and the company has now come out and apologised publicly. In a statement, it was acknowledged that the game has suffered a lot of...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Konami's eFootball Is Available Now, Getting Hammered In Steam Reviews

In soccer, a score of eight is outstanding. You'll rarely see that many goals put up by one team, and it usually only happens in the case of a gross mismatch. A score of eight on Steam is also rare and gross, but for other reasons. That's where Konami's eFootball...
SOCCER
dsogaming.com

Konami issues an official statement about eFootball 2022’s awful state

Yesterday, Konami released eFootball 2022 on PC and consoles and the game immediately received Overwhelmingly Negative reviews on Steam. And today, Konami issued an official statement about the game’s launch issues. To be honest, this feels more like a mere PR statement (damage control) and nothing more. Konami states that...
FIFA
TechRadar

eFootball 2022's failure is FIFA 22's success

What has happened with Konami’s eFootball 2022? The reimagining of the long-running PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) series was meant to herald a new age of sport simulation, rebranding and remaking the series to offer a slick rival to the ongoing FIFA series with a free-to-play structure to pull players in.
FIFA
purexbox.com

Roundup: Sorry Konami, But These eFootball Bugs Are Absolutely Hilarious

Just for context here, this writer is a massive Pro Evolution Soccer fan. The development team has done wonderous work with gameplay over the past 20 years, but, for whatever reason, the higher-ups at Konami decided to kill off the PES brand earlier this year, and the replacement is eFootball, which so far is shaping up like a dog's dinner.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy