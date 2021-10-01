Konami's "eFootball 2022" flops in bid to compete with EA

EFootball 2022 just "released" on Xbox consoles. However, the poor thing is currently crawling around the pitch with two broken legs and a skull fracture. You see, publisher Konami has released it in a demo state without all the teams, a hampered online mode, no Custom Teams (eFootball's FUT), no single-player, two major gameplay features missing, and more. It's a very strange way to release, and it seems a decision made with one purpose: get to market before FIFA 22 officially launches and try to steal away a few customers with a new free-to-play title. It seemed very unfair to give what is ostensibly a demo of a game a review score, and that first big Autumn patch that will add much of the missing content listed above. In the meantime, we have played a few matches — online and offline — and feel ready to give you a first impression of what eFootball 2022 is all about. What is that impression? Well, my mother always told me you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but eFootball is a distractingly ugly beast. Open up the book and look within, though, and it is still — despite literally missing gameplay features — a compelling and intense on-the-pitch experience.

