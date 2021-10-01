CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster "Pokémon" hit

The “Pokémon” series now has its biggest mobile hit since “Pokémon Go,” thanks to the massive launch of “Pokémon Unite,” a game whose announcement last year was met with derision from hardcore fans. Why it matters: “Unite” is far from an underdog. It’s a flex by some of the most...

geekculture.co

Pokémon UNITE Now Available On Mobile

Pokémon UNITE has finally arrived on mobile! With the mobile release, gamers can look forward to a new battle pass called Galactic Ghost 094, a Unite license for Zeraora through a special mission and a new feature, Unite Squads that allows you to find like-minded teams and chat with your squadmates.
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon Unite: How to Play on PC

So, you’re probably looking at this title and thinking this is another clickbait piece about Pokémon Unite not being on PC. It actually isn’t, and just bare with me. Thanks to the power of emulation, you can actually play this game on a legitimate PC or Mac. Pokémon Unite was...
pocketgamer.biz

Pokémon Unite lands on iOS and Android

Pokémon Unite has arrived ready to play on iOS and Android devices. Pokémon Unite is a free-to-start five-versus-five MOBA developed through a partnership between The Pokémon Company and Tencent. The game was first unveiled in June 2020 during a Pokémon Present digital event, revealing it will initially be released on...
imore.com

Pokémon Unite is down for scheduled maintenance

Pokémon Unite's server is down for maintenance right now. Players will not be able to log in until the maintenance window ends. Maintenance should end by 3:00 AM ET/12:00AM PT on September 22. The mobile version of the game launches tomorrow. Nintendo Switch players will not be able to access...
player.one

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Introducing Alpha and Special Pokémon

The waiting for Pokémon Legends: Arceus just became even more exciting as it’s been revealed that Trainers have the chance to run into the alpha Pokémon. These Pokémon have glowing red eyes and are larger and stronger. What really makes them different is their aggressive nature and no fear to chase and attack players who get too close.
mxdwn.com

Mamoswine, The Melee Defender In Pokémon Unite

The Ice and Ground-type Pokémon, Mamoswine, is the newest addition to the Pokémon Unite roster this week. The popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, Pokémon Unite, was first released on July 21 on the Nintendo Switch. The game recently came to mobile platforms and it has been receiving patches and new characters frequently. Information on Mamoswine and his moves was posted on the Pokémon website and Pokémon Unite webpage.
Axios

Ubisoft's multiplayer "Ghost Recon Frontline" debuts on shaky legs

Ubisoft's next "Ghost Recon" game is a 100+ player free-to-play contest in which players race to grab intel and safely extract via helicopter. Why it matters: It's called "Ghost Recon Frontline" and it's not going over well with its first public audience. The live chat under a video reveal event...
Axios

"Smash Bros" adds "Kingdom Hearts" hero Sora

Nintendo’s mighty crossover game, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” capped off three years of ambitious expansion with the announcement that “Kingdom Hearts” hero Sora will be added to the Switch fighting game’s roster on Oct. 18. Why it matters: This wasn’t just the addition of a character that had secretly topped...
Deadline

Fictional Gamergate Series In The Works From Mind Riot Entertainment & Video Games Developer Brianna Wu

EXCLUSIVE: Mind Riot Entertainment will work with journalist, game developer and computer programmer Brianna Wu for Gamergate, a series about her experience as a critic and target of the notorious 2014 online harassment campaign, for which the studio has optioned life rights. The 2014 Gamergate online campaign ignited a firestorm for its targeting of women in the gaming industry which laid the foundation for current issues of disinformation and hate. Before QAnon, Covid-19 conspiracists and the January 6th insurrection, there was Gamergate. Wu was among the targeted women, which also included Zoë Quinn and Anita Sarkeesian. The series will explore the origins...
Deadline

Facebook Leads Nasdaq Lower As Whistleblower To Appear Before Congress, Markets Tank On Economic Jitters

Facebook led a rout of tech stocks and broader market indexes Monday amid outages at its core services and news that the whistleblower behind a recent series of damning stories in the Wall Street Journal will testify before Congress tomorrow. Facebook shares were down by $324 or more than 5% as the Nasdaq dropped 340 points. The DJIA shed about 400 points. Facebook’s mounting woes were compounded by economic jitters that hit tech stocks the hardest. Twitter and Snap plunged by more than 6%, Roku by 5%. Spotify was off 4% and Apple, Amazon and YouTube parent Google dipped about 3%....
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Daily Beast

Ex-Tesla Worker Speaks After Winning $137M Racism Verdict

A San Francisco jury awarded a massive $136.9 million verdict to a former Tesla worker on Monday over claims that he was subjected to racist treatment by his supervisors. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said the plaintiff, Owen Diaz, in an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “The jury knew that this is not just for me; this verdict is for everybody that works at Tesla. This is their way of putting Elon Musk on notice.”
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
The Independent

'Biggest crash in world history': Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
