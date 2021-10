The Community Arts Network of Oneonta had a fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 18, for the 2022 City of the Hills Festival. It was billed as a block party and it had that feel with music being played by Jump the Shark and Hanzolo, as well as craft beers being served provided by Roots Brewery. There was also a silent auction and a raffle.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO