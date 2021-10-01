NSP reminds fans to plan ahead and drive safely on gameday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the Nebraska football team returns to action at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska State Troopers will be on the road and in the air on gameday. “Every motorist has a role to play in keeping roads safe with increased traffic on Husker gamedays,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we move into the bulk of the home schedule for the Huskers, our troopers will be working hard alongside many others to make sure travel to and from Lincoln is safe on gameday.”www.ksnblocal4.com
