Get Ready For Spooky Season With These October 2021 Aldi Finds

Halloween is almost here! Well, it's still a month away, but it is time to start shopping for all those treats you'll be needing to give away to the trick-or-treaters. While last year's Halloween was pretty much a non-event, it's likely that this year, a few mini cosplayers will be ringing your doorbell on October 31, demanding that you bribe them with Halloween candy — or else. (We're not sure exactly what else, but maybe they'll leave you a one-star Yelp review or something.) As to why you need to stock up weeks in advance, duh, how else could you "accidentally" run out before the holiday arrives, thus necessitating yet another candy run?

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 DAYS AGO