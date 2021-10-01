Get Ready For Spooky Season With These October 2021 Aldi Finds
The temperatures outside are dropping, the leaves are changing colors to vibrant shades of red and orange, and store shelves are beginning to fill up with all kinds of fun seasonal items. Some consumers simply love fall flavors like apple or pumpkin so much, they will enjoy any new autumnal items all season long. If you're in that camp, you may have already tried out all the September 2021 Aldi finds that incorporated many of those festive tastes. Now, it's time to add a few more items to your shopping list as Aldi shares more new perfectly-timed products that will be popping up throughout October.www.mashed.com
