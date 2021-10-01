263 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 263 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 212 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.9%.

According to the New York State Department of Health , 200 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 53 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,406 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 464,936 county residents are fully vaccinated and 498,936 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 78% of the county population.

