Mosquitoes in Connecticut have tested positive for a rare, possibly fatal virus called Eastern Equine Encephalitis for the first time this year, state health officials have said. The state’s Department of Public health announced on Saturday that mosquitoes that were caught in the Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown tested positive for the virus on 23 September. In a press release, the department said it was “advising residents in southeastern Connecticut to protect themselves and their children from mosquitoes to reduce the chance of contracting” the virus. The tests by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station found that infected mosquitoes were...

