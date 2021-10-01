Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for East Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Western Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Raymondville, Lyford, Lasara, San Perlita, Raymondville Fire Station, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Police Department, Raymondville High School, Raymondville Golf Course, Lyford High School, Lyford City Hall, Lyford Elementary School, Yturria, Lasara Elementary School, San Perlita High School, Monte Alto, Jose Borrego Middle School, Mcallen, Los Angeles Subdivision and Ranchette Estates. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.