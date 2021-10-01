CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

David Lee Roth: ‘I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring’

By John Katsilometes
reviewjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecades ago, David Lee Roth shouted, “And the cradle will rock.”. The vaunted showman rocked our world Friday morning. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth said in a phone conversation that was more a spoken-word performance than interview. “This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 72

Ron Yantz
4d ago

Diamond Dave toast master general for my generation. Thanks for rockin my childhood. To me you will always be the goat of hard rock ! legend thanks for the memories brother.

Reply(4)
26
Brian Cuker
4d ago

Don’t worry diamond Dave. As soon as they reboot the lost in space, do you have a job is playing Dr. Smith

Reply(1)
15
Ann Burton
3d ago

I saw VH in 82. I threw a rose onto the stage for Diamond Dave and if I could, I'd do it again. Thank you Dave for the music and the memories!

Reply
4
Related
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Sends Stirring Message to David Lee Roth After Retirement Announcement: ‘Thankful and Proud’

Following the news that Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is officially retiring, Wolf Van Halen takes to his social media accounts to share a special tribute to the musician. “One hell of a run, Dave ❤️,” Wolf Van Halen wrote on Instagram. He also shared on Twitter, “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey.” Both posts had a sweet snapshot of him and David Lee Roth.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
vhnd.com

Eddie Van Halen Plaque To Be Installed At Pasadena Civic Auditorium

An Eddie Van Halen memorial plaque is set to be installed at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium!. The news came via a recent posting to the Pasadena 4 Van Halen GoFundMe website .The memorial tribute was launched by two Pasadena residents – Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura, who have since raised $6,500 through fan donations. The goal was to come up with the funds for a permanent memorial to be installed in Eddie’s former hometown. The plaque, according to Schmalfield and Kimura, was not only approved by the City of Pasadena and the Executive Board of the Pasadena Civic Operating Company, but also vetted by the Van Halen family.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wcsx.com

Eddie Van Halen: New Book Provides Oral History From Archival Interviews

A new Eddie Van Halen book is set for release next month based on hours of archival interviews that explore the late guitar icon’s life and career. Due out October 5, Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen is by music journalists Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill. Per the book’s synopsis, the book “…is based on more than 50+ hours of unreleased interviews they recorded with Eddie Van Halen over the years, most of them conducted at the legendary 5150 studios at Ed’s home in Los Angeles. The heart of ‘Eruption’ is drawn from these intimate and wide-ranging talks, as well as conversations with family, friends, and colleagues.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Whale 99.1 FM

When David Lee Roth Was Arrested on 1980 Van Halen Tour: Excerpt

Michael Christopher's upcoming book Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock digs into the history of Van Halen and features exclusive interviews and never-before-published conversations with band alums like Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. In the following excerpt, Christopher looks at how David Lee Roth drew the ire of law enforcement during a tour date in Cincinnati in the wake of a concert tragedy there a few months earlier. (The book will be published on Oct. 6 by Backbeat Books).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Gary Cherone
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Alex Van Halen
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Eddie Van Halen
wcsx.com

Sammy Hagar is Very Impressed with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Album

Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut solo album — which was released in June under the name Mammoth WVH — has received significant praise from Sammy Hagar. The Red Rocker appeared on Lipps Service with Scott Lipps and talked about communicating with the late Eddie Van Halen saying, “And we had a really great text relationship at least weekly, and he would talk about Wolfie a lot, saying ‘Wait till you hear [his solo album].’ He’d send me stuff, and I’d say, ‘Wow. The motherf—er can play.'”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Slams Fan Asking Him To Work on Unfinished Van Halen Album

If you were thinking about sending Wolf Van Halen a message about carrying on the legacy of his father and Van Halen, here’s some advice – don’t do it. Based on a tweet the 30-year-old son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli recently shared, he doesn’t want to hear it. While he loves his father and the legacy he left behind, the young man wants to have a career that stands on its own.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Rock Band#House Of Blues#The Marlboro Man
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

David Lee Roth Announces 2021-22 Las Vegas Residency

David Lee Roth will return to Las Vegas for a limited run of shows at the city’s House of Blues starting on New Year’s Eve. After ushering in 2022 in grand fashion, Diamond Dave will stick around Sin City for four more shows on Jan. 1, 5, 7 and 8. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 2 at 10AM PT and can be purchased at the House of Blues website.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Says All Former Members Of VAN HALEN Should Take Part In Hypothetical EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Concert

During an appearance on the "Talking Shred" podcast, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 reflected on the passing of legendary VAN HALEN axeman Eddie Van Halen almost exactly a year ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Me, just like millions of others, he was my favorite. It's strange — I'm so upset too, because it's, like, 'God, couldn't we do anything to save him?'
MUSIC
KIRO 7 Seattle

David Lee Roth announces early 2022 retirement, citing health concerns

LAS VEGAS — Legendary rocker David Lee Roth confirmed Friday that the cradle must rock on without him. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world. … I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal by phone.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
antiMUSIC

David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced that he will be returning to Las Vegas to launch a new series of residency dates that will include five shows. The shows will once again be taking place at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues in Las Vegas and Roth will be kicking things off with a New Year's Eve performance.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

David Lee Roth announces his retirement from music: “It’s been an amazing run”

David Lee Roth is retiring from music. “I’m throwing in the shoes,” Van Halen’s frontman announced to the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a new interview to promote his forthcoming residency in the city. “I’m retiring.”. “This is the first, and only, official announcement,” Roth added. “You’ve got the news. Share...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy