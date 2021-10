MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The superintendent of a northern Minnesota school district has been charged with DWI after a deputy allegedly found him drunk in a district vehicle parked outside of a school. Michael Gadbois, 55, is charged with second-degree DWI, open bottle and possessing alcohol on school grounds, according to court documents filed in Kittson County Monday. On Wednesday morning, the school board for the district issued a statement saying that Gadbois had been placed on paid suspension. “Although this was unexpected, the School Board knows we have a great staff, wonderful students, and understanding parents that are capable of handling this situation...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO