Take A Stand Against Domestic Violence
Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, but it can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems all choosing to “Take A Stand.” Making that choice and sharing your voice adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our community. That is why this October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), Saving Grace is asking you to “Take A Stand.”www.mycentraloregon.com
