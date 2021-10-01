CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Take A Stand Against Domestic Violence

Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, but it can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems all choosing to “Take A Stand.” Making that choice and sharing your voice adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our community. That is why this October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), Saving Grace is asking you to “Take A Stand.”

